We want to hear from you

TV and internet video advertising in the Nebraska gubernatorial race — if you’re read letters to the editor in any Lee Enterprise newspaper in the last month — have certainly made an impression.

Some have been very impressed by the candidates’ messages. And some have been very depressed. But for all the shotgun-brandishing and border-walking, the candidates for governor have been doing the agenda-setting.

Their campaigns define the images and issues — probably not entirely without polling data. But they are trying to tell us what they think we think matters (if you can follow that).

We want to try something a little different. We want to find out what issues in the gubernatorial race matter most to you. So we’re launching a statewide, unscientific poll to see what’s on the minds of Nebraskans.

We’re not trying to figure out what Nebraskans think is the answer to tax reform, but how important is it. Same with immigration, rural-urban tension, climate change and a number of other things.

We want to know what Nebraskans care about, and then we want to help Nebraskans get answers to how, specifically, candidates prioritize and would solve issues.

We hope to see how different issues matter differently depending on where and how folks live.

If you’re reading this in print, you can snap a photo of the QR code at the end of this column on your smartphone, and you’ll be linked to the survey. If you’re reading online, you can click here.

Either way we hope to hear from you. The survey will be open through March 16. Your responses will help us have a more substantive discussion about what we need as we elect the top executive in this state in November.

