Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Fremont, NE
