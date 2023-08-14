Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.