Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.