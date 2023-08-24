The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
More record-breaking heat possible for the start of the week.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected this weekend.
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Excessive heat drags on for Nebraska with relief in sight for the weekend, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details
The heat will linger for the rest of the week, but there are some welcomed changes ahead this weekend. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details …