The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storm potential and cooler weather returns for Nebraska, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has the forecast
Severe storm potential returns for the state of Nebraska on Friday with cooler weather behind it for the weekend.
Friday night there is a chance for showers and storms as a cold front moves in. This will bring cooler weather to the state for the weekend.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Excessive heat drags on for Nebraska with relief in sight for the weekend, Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details
The heat will linger for the rest of the week, but there are some welcomed changes ahead this weekend. Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details …