Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is only a…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…