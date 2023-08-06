Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is only a…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain i…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…