Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.