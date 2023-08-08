The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.