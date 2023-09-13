Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few severe storms are possible late tonight in North Central Nebraska.
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cooler weather has arrived this week. Highs will stay just at normal or slightly below normal through the weekend.