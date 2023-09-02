The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.