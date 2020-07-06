Webinar to focus on cash flow strategies for farmers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has impacted the finances and business plans of agricultural producers across the state. An upcoming Nebraska Extension webinar will focus on cash flow strategies and available tools as farmers and ranchers plan for the rest of the year.

“Cash Flowing to the Other Side of COVID-19” will be presented at noon on Thursday by Robert Tigner, an extension educator and agricultural systems economist in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics. It is part of a weekly webinar series produced by the department’s extension Farm and Ranch Management team.

The webinar will suggest changes that can be made to cash flow that has yet to occur this year and highlight planning resources available to farmers and ranchers.

It will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants. Registration is open to everyone at farm.unl.edu. Additional information, a schedule of other upcoming webinars and recordings of all sessions in the webinar series are available as well.

