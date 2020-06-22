Webinar to focus on hog market issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The current pandemic and ongoing trade-related issues are presenting challenges and new opportunities in the hog market. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln webinar will examine available risk management tools and programs that can be utilized to better position hog operations in the global market.

“Managing Risk in the Hog Market” will be held on Thursday at noon. It is part of a weekly webinar series produced by Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The webinar will be presented by Tim Hughes, who leads the hog margin management team at Chicago-based risk management firm Commodity & Ingredient Hedging, LLC. Additional insight will be provided by moderator Elliott Dennis, assistant professor of livestock marketing and risk management in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

The webinar will be held live on Zoom for approximately one hour, including time for questions from participants. Registration is open to everyone at go.unl.edu/manage2020. Additional information, a schedule of other upcoming webinars and recordings of all sessions in the webinar series are available as well.

