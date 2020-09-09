Wednesday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Reporting Center grand opening, 1-3 p.m., District Six Probation Office, 2860 W. 23rd Drive, Fremont. The office is celebrating its of expansion from a service center to a reporting center. Special guests will be Chief Justice Heavican and Probation Administrator Deb Minardi.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 3-6 p.m., Blair Recycle Center, 440 S. Third Ave., Blair. This is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties. Household quantities of paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries will be accepted free of charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Band, 7-9 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Beer and brats will be available for purchase. Donations are appreciated. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.