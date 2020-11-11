Wednesday calendar

Today

Free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (while supplies last), Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Veterans and active-duty military members can simply drive to the Fremont store and a Hy-Vee employee will safely hand them a to-go breakfast. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans also will receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop in store or via Aisles Online.

Fremont Avenue of Flags set up, 7:45 a.m., Veterans Park Eternal Flame, in front of the Fremont Family YMCA Ice Arena.

Drive-thru parade to honor veterans, 8:30-9 a.m., St. Patrick’s Church parking lot, Fremont. The parade is being hosted by Archbishop Bergan Elementary School. Veterans and their family should enter on the northeast side of the parking lot, and drive through to exit on the south side. Students will be masked and distanced for everyone’s safety.

U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Avenue of Flags take down, 3:45 p.m., Veterans Park Eternal Flame, in front of the Fremont Family YMCA Ice Arena.