Wednesday calendar

Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is ham and bean. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Joint Law Enforcement Center Public Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium Community Room, 925 N. Broad St. The meeting is an opportunity for the public to meet and speak directly with a law enforcement officer to ask questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center. Questions can be emailed to publiccomments@fremontne.gov. Citizens also can call Lt. Shane Wimer at 402-727-2630 or Deputy Frank at 402-727-2700.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.