Wednesday calendar

Today
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Essential workers thank you, 7-9 a.m., Nye Square parking lot, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. First responders, health care workers and teachers are invited to drive thru Nye Square’s main parking lot to pick up a cup of coffee/hot cocoa and a muffin.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, via Zoom from your own home.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public and also will be available electronically. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
