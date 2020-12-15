Wednesday calendar

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Friday

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public and also will be available electronically. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.