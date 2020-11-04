Wednesday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.