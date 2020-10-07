Wednesday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mac’s Carnival, 5-10 p.m., Fremont Mall parking lot.

Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is cheddar potato. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Candidate debate, 7 p.m., Win It Back Dodge County Tea Party Patriots’ Facebook page. The debate will feature the contested races for Fremont Mayor and Nebraska Legislature’s 15th District.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.