Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., North Bend Central High School. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Get Your Tech On, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Eagles 200 Auxiliary Pork Tenderloin Dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, bread and coffee will be served. A full meal is $8 plus tax while a half meal is $5 plus tax. Desserts are $1 each. Carryout meals are available.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAbe Krasne Home Furnishings Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 450 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, downtown Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
You have free articles remaining.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Opening of “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. The musical theatre version of the popular 2001 will continue on stage through Nov. 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Salvation Army Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 707 N. I St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Upcycling and succulent celebration, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.