Wednesday calendar

Today
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Menards, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Candidate forum, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The forum, which is free and open to the public, is being sponsored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s forum will have Fremont’s senatorial, mayoral and city council races taking questions and discussing topical issues.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The meeting will include initiation of new members.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, John C. Fremont Park.
Ridge Cemetery Association meeting, noon, Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St. The theme of the meeting is “Staying Connected with Technology.” Everyone attending is encouraged to bring their smart phones and tablets, as well as a mask to wear. To RSVP, email parkinsonsupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is vegetable beef. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
Eagles Auxiliary ice cream and pie social, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Joint Law Enforcement Center public meeting, 7-8 p.m., North Bend Fire Hall, 140 W. Seventh St., North Bend. The meeting will give the public an opportunity to meet and speak directly with a law enforcement officer to ask questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., State Farm Insurance Agency, 544 N. Main St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special this week is ham and au gratin potatoes. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
