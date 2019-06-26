Today
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
City-wide pet show, 1 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Kids are invited to bring their cat, dog or miscellaneous pet to be judged. Ribbons are awarded for longest ears, best dressed, most spots and more. Trophies will be awarded to the grand champion in each division. All pets must be in a cage or on a leash. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and closes at 1 p.m. There is no cost to participate.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2-3 p.m., Nye Wellness Center at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-753-6127.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont. The meeting will include a Spanish speaking facilitator.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Heart of cabi clothing distribution for Fremont area flood victims, 4-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. New clothing items, free of cost, will be available for women in sizes XS-XL. The Heart of cabi Foundation was founded in an effort to empower women in need.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Concert in the Park Series featuring High Heel, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Children’s activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with the concert to follow from 7-9 p.m. There also will be food vendors. Admission is free.
“In the Good Old Summertime,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The ticket price includes the music show and a light picnic of burgers, sides and dessert. Individual tickets cost $27.50. A table of eight is $220. For tickets, send cash or check to: Broad Street Revue, 1866 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, NE 68025. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Extreme Outdoor Power ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 805 S. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Chamber Night at the Fremont Moo, 5:30 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. A ribbon cutting will be at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7:05 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks. Tickets are $5 for Chamber members and will be available at the gate.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Life’s A Beach on Fremont Island, 6 p.m., Ilgenfritz parking lot, Third Street and Park Avenue (behind L.A. Fire Door & Grill), Fremont. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Bobby Figueroa will play from 8-9 p.m. and The Write-Offs will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event, a benefit for victims and first responders of the March flood, will include food, drinks and auction items.
Worship and praise night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. A freewill offering will be collected by benefit Trinity’s Youth Program.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.