Today
Opening of the Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. The opening day of the expo will feature the horse show at 9 a.m.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Blair WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax Streets, Blair. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. The cost is $7. All retired school personnel are welcome. Reservations must be made by calling 402-727-5217.
Get Your Tech On, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the sheep show, watermelon feed, dairy show, dog show, bucket calf show and meat goat show.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
John C. Fremont Days kickoff lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Great Western Bank, 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, Fremont. Free Firehouse Subs sample sandwiches and chips will be served. Cookies will be provided by Nowhere Special and Outer Limits Bar & Grill.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., La Hacienda, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit escort, 5:30 p.m. (approximately), Military Avenue, Fremont. Great Western Bank will hand out 343 flags along Military Avenue to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 5. This support group exists to provide friendship, understanding and hope to those going through the natural grieving process following the death of a child.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the beef show, watermelon feed, community luncheon and coronation, and shooting sports competition.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Medical Center, Wahoo. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
Ribbon cutting for the Art Garden by Autism Center of Nebraska, 9-10 a.m., Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 145 E. Sixth St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
John C. Fremont Days opening ceremony, 12:30 p.m., Chautauqua Tent, John C. Fremont Park. Events will include a craft vendor show, 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, musical entertainment, living history encampments, Little Miss Fremont Pageant, historical tours, middle school pool party, hot air balloon glow, rodeo and more.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive arrives, 12:45 p.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. The locomotive is scheduled to depart at 1:30 p.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.