Wednesday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Fas-Break ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 405 N. Broad St., Fremont. Masks are encouraged.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Trick R Treat, 5-7 p.m., 24 Livefit, 1440 N. Bell St., Fremont. The all-ages event is being sponsored by 24 Livefit and several other area businesses. Most area companies will be handing out candy along with prizes for adults or discounts for their products/services.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Battle of the Badges – Candy Grab, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont Police Station, 725 N. Park Ave., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 428 N. Broad St., and North Bend Fire Department, 140 W. Seventh St. The Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department have challenged each other to see who can hand out the most candy at their drive-thru locations. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their costumes, buckle up and drive-thru the location of their choice to collect their candy.