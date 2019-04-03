Today
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Fremont Newcomers Coffee, 9:30 a.m., Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Visitors are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu will include pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, salad, bread and coffee. The cost is $8 plus tax for a full meal and $4.50 plus tax for a half meal. Carryout meals are available. Desserts will be $1 each. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The all-you-can-eat meal includes: fresh Pollock, baked beans, coleslaw, cheese pizza, shrimp, cornbread, tea, coffee and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Beer also will be available for purchase.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church fish fry, 5-8 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair. Beer-battered fried fish, baked fish and fried shrimp will be served with baked potatoes, fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, salad, soup, bread, dessert, pop, wine and beer. The cost is $11 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under can pick from macaroni and cheese, cheese pizza or fish for $5. Takeout meals will be available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 fish fry, 5:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Pollock will be served along with beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles, bread and chips. The American Legion Auxiliary will be selling desserts.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Izaak Walton Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 6-8 p.m., Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock will be served three different ways along with fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. Tickets are $10 per person and include two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Everyone is welcome.
25th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Mutton bustin’ will begin at 6:15 p.m. Registration for mutton bustin’ starts at 5:30 p.m. and is limited to the first 30 kids. Following the bull riding, there will be a dance and concert at 9 p.m. featuring Jake Worthington. Combo tickets at the gate will be $25 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. All flood volunteers and first responders will receive free admission. A concert-only ticket is $15 for adults. Children will be admitted free with adult admission.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.