Wednesday calendar

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

FridayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free scrap tire collection, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The free scrap tire collection is for residents and businesses in Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties. All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims will be accepted. For more information, contact Deborah Ward at the Papio Missouri River NRD at 402-374-1920, Ext. 3.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.