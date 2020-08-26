Wednesday calendar

Today
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont. All area classic car, truck and motorcycle owners are invited to attend.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Metal and electronics recycling event, 5:30-7 p.m., Ilgenfritz parking lot, southeast corner of Fourth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Everyone attending is asked to enter from Fourth Street to drop off their metal, then head south to recycle their electronic items. The event is being sponsored by Keep Fremont Beautiful.
Joint Eagles Aerie 200 and Eagles Auxiliary 200 officers meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Mac’s Café, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes hamburgers/cheeseburgers, fries/onion rings. The soup is broccoli with cheese. The special every Thursday is “The Porter Pounder Meal” – a ½ pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a ½ pound of fries. The cost is $7.99 plus tax.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Free scrap tire collection, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The free scrap tire collection is for residents and businesses in Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties. All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims will be accepted. For more information, contact Deborah Ward at the Papio Missouri River NRD at 402-374-1920, Ext. 3.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, home style country gravy, vegetable and salad. The cost is $8.99 plus tax.
Miles For Heroes Freedom Fest – Nebraska Bands for Nebraska Vets, 7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The music event will feature Dylan Bloom, Whiskey Bent and Third Frate. The cost is $10 per person.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
