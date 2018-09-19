Today
United Way Barbecue Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First National Bank, 610 N. Main St., Fremont. A meal of a hamburger, chips, cookie and drink is $5. Deliveries of a maximum of 15 meals is available by calling 402-753-2272 by 11 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a dart game at the event with prizes.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30-5:30 p.m., Midland University’s Hopkins Arena, Fremont. To schedule an appoint, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Get Your Tech On, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 9-13.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Suicide Speaks To Everyone, 6 p.m., Fremont Nazarene Church, 960 Johnson Road, Fremont. Free supper will be served from 6-6:30 p.m. Speakers for adults will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the west end of the ministry center. A youth speaker and round table discussion will be from 6-8 p.m. in the east end of the sanctuary. There will be free activities for kids (infants through sixth grade) from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Nye Health Services’ Parkinson’ Support Group, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The meeting is for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, call Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. To make luncheon reservations, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Travelers Protective Association meeting, 6 p.m., Wooden Windmill, Fremont. All TPA members are invited.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Relay For Life of Dodge County event leadership team fall kick-off, 6:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church’s Common Grounds Building, 406 E. Sixth St., Fremont. All team captains, participants, cancer survivors and anyone interested in finding out more about the Relay For Life are welcome. For more information, contact Diane Wilson at 402-880-8569, Stephanie Stephenson at 402-398-0774 or email rfldodge1@gmail.com
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.