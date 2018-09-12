Today
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership’s WIC and Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, Blair. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, noon, First Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, Fremont. The program will be presented by Jody Horner, president of Midland University. Members are asked to bring school supplies to donate to Low Income Ministry. All retired school personnel are invited. Reservations may be made by calling 402-727-5217.
Get Your Tech On, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 9-13.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Yoga and Wellness for Everyone, 7-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma Patient and Family Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 5. Lunch will be provided. To register, contact Carmen at 402-941-7363.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Valentino’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 3-10.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Open house and wine tasting, 5-7 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event is a celebration of the newly renovated assisted living community. There will be wine tasting, food, live music and more.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7-9 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Mobile Service Office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Joseph Bales Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., Fremont. The office will provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Those attending are asked to bring their identification, Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services. For more information, call 402-420-4025.
Fremont Family Dentistry Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 710 E. 22nd St.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Movie Night in the Park, 8 p.m., Mead Park, Mead. The family movie will be “The Miracle Season.” Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and bug spray. Concessions, including meal deals, will be sold by the Mead cheer squad.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.