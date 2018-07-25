Today
Saunders County Fair, 6 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include a health assessment fair, pancake feed, 4-H ATV safety driving, 4-H tractor driving contest, accordions, hay hauling contest, wine and beer tasting, carnival rides and games.
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont. The meeting will include a Spanish speaking facilitator.
Aerie and Auxiliary officers’ meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular meetings will follow at 7 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H sheep show, 4-H dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, 4-H meat goat show, barbecue, parade, Figure 8 races, ice cream social, veterans bingo, carnival rides and games, and best dressed critter contest.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Washington County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Arlington. Events will include the Eastern Nebraska Tractor Ride, pie parlor, concert featuring Kip Moore, Jameson Rodgers and Dylan Bloom, carnival and fireworks.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H rabbit showmanship and 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and FFA beef show, 4-H poultry show, carnival rides and games, concert featuring Casey Donahew Band and Bucka Ruse, and beer garden.
Fremont Drugstore Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 220, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Grilled steaks and regular menu, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Down Memory Lane will be playing from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.