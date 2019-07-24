Today
DAV Mobile Service Office, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., DAV Chapter 18, 137 N. D St., Fremont. A DAV National Service Officer will provide counseling and claim filing assistance. The help offered is free. DAV membership is not required. Those attending should bring their claim number (if you have one), Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Residential flood damage assistance meetings, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, Council Chambers, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave. Homeowners and property owners are invited to learn about potential grant funding sources to assist residential property owners in mitigating and repairing homes damaged by the March 2019 flooding.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Get Your Tech On, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Runza Restaurant, 23rd Street, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Opening of the Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with stick horse races taking place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mutton bustin sign in is from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This also is Nebraska 4-H Night so all 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
TeamMates Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Milady Coffee, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. Dr. Tom Osborne, TeamMates founder, will be speaking at 9:30 a.m.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Community bingo, 2 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. The event, which will be paying out over $100 in cash prizes, is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Washington County Fair, Arlington. The Henton Trenching Teen Zone will open at 6 p.m. A concert featuring Rhett Akins and Tyler Farr is set for 7:30 p.m. The Dylan Bloom Band will perform at 11 p.m.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with concession stands, pony rides and kids games. Mutton bustin sign in is from 7-7:45 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. This also is Military Night so all active military and veterans get in free with ID.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.