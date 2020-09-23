Wednesday calendar

Today
Dodge County Board of Supervisors,Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meeting, board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Walmart, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
3rd Annual Fremont Beer Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown Fremont parking garage, upper level. This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 includes a beer mug (available for the first 200 people), koozie, and unlimited samples. Free brats will be provided by Great Plains Communications.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont. All area classic car, truck and motorcycle owners are invited to attend.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., L.A. Fire Proof Door Company, downtown Fremont. Weather permitting, the group plans to eat outside. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Baker’s, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup this week is turkey and noodle. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., Magnum Builders, 310 E. Cloverly Rd., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Fall Festival, 5:30-8 p.m., 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to grab a bite from a food truck and listen to Wildwoods and their full band from Lincoln.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tender, baked potato, fries, onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special is meat loaf for $8.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Live music by Night Riders, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
