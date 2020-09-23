Wednesday calendar

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

Dodge County Board of Supervisors,Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meeting, board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Walmart, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

3rd Annual Fremont Beer Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown Fremont parking garage, upper level. This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 includes a beer mug (available for the first 200 people), koozie, and unlimited samples. Free brats will be provided by Great Plains Communications.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.