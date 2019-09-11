Today
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, noon, Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, Fremont. All retired personnel are invited. Reservations must be made by calling 402-727-5217.
Ridge Cemetery Association meeting, noon, Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Mitigation Workshop and Open House, 6-8 p.m., Christensen Field Meeting Room, Fremont. The event is being held to assist businesses and homeowners in understanding flood mitigation activities. This will be an open house style meeting with no formal presentation. Attendees are invited to come as their schedules allow.
Grief Share, 6:30-8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church and School chapel (east side of building), 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. For more information, call 402-721-5536.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Gringo’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 5. This support group exists to provide friendship, understanding and hope to those going through the natural grieving process following the death of a child.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Staff no-bake competition, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to taste the no-bake treats and vote for the winner.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. The band, Shadow Riders, will be playing music from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.