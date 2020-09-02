Wednesday calendar

Today
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Antique Car Club Cruise-In, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont. All area classic car, truck and motorcycle owners are invited to attend.
Housing study listening session, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Housing study listening session, 7-8 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St., North Bend. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, John C. Fremont Park.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings. The soup is cheesy potato. The special is a half-pound hamburger or cheeseburger with a half-pound of fries for $7.99 plus tax. Everyone is welcome.
Housing study listening session, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Concert in the Park series featuring Lemon Fresh Day, 7-9 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, 101 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The concert is free for all ages. Everyone is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. There will be food vendors on site.
Housing study listening session, 7-8 p.m., Scribner Community Center, 530 Main St., Scribner. During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall. Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, baked potato/fries/onion rings, vegetable and salad. The special for $8.99 is a hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and salad. Everyone is welcome.
First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu features your choice of Pollock made three different ways, fries, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost of $10 per person includes two trips through the food line and a drink ticket. Call 402-721-6112 to order ahead.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Live music featuring Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. There is no cover charge. There will be bar specials during the band.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
