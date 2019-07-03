Today
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Summer Block Party, 4-8 p.m., Full Life Church, 2380 Seaton Ave., Fremont. This event will include inflatables and obstacles for children of all ages, a dunk tank, music, yard games, summer treats and more. Bring a lawn chair to have a front-row seat to the annual Fremont fireworks display.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park. The annual celebration will include bounce houses, games, food, a beer garden, and fireworks at dusk.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Legge Lake, near North Bend.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., West Shores, near Waterloo.
ThursdayFourth of July celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, car show, Bubble Paws for a Cause Walk, softball tournament, coin dive, miniature golf, bounce house, kiddie water fights, parade, pie and ice cream social, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music and fireworks.
Fourth of July celebration, West Point. The event will include a run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, children’s inflatables, barbecue, bingo and fireworks display.
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, Wahoo. The event will include a kids’ parade, old-fashioned games at Smith Park, Wahoo Plowboys vintage baseball game in the evening, and fireworks over Lake Wanahoo at 10 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
FridayCosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Arlington Summer Sizzle, 6 p.m., Arlington. Arlington is celebrating 150 years. Activities will include the grand opening of the “150 Years in the Making” Museum, veterans ceremony, 150 years birthday cake, Arlington’s Got Talent and a street dance.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.