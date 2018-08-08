Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Walmart, Fremont. To schedule an appointment, use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Blair WIC and Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 17th and Colfax streets, Blair. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont High School Back-to-School BASH, 5-7 p.m., Fremont High School.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Opening of the Cuming County Fair, 9 a.m., West Point. Events will include the opening ceremony, goat showmanship, cat show, swine skillation, dog show, classic and antique tractor show and judging, sheep lead contest, Northeast Nebraska Tractor Pullers Association (heavy classes) and pickups (street classes), kids pedal tractor pull, ranch rodeo, Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers, and a baseball tournament.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Music on the Trail, 10:30 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St. Guests are invited to sing Oregon Trail folk songs, hear personal stories from the early travelers and listen to piano pieces based on the folk songs that are interwoven into the canvas of the covered wagon way of life. Donna Gunn is the performing artist.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Ninja Restaurant, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
FREEmont Community Resource Fair, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be available for families in need ages Pre-K through high school (an adult must attend, and child must be present). There also will be information about what community services are available.
Learning Center student/parent orientation, 2 p.m. or 6 p.m., Learning Center, Fremont.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Elementary open houses, 5:30-7 p.m., all Fremont Public Schools elementary buildings.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7-9 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Cuming County Fair, 8:30 a.m., West Point. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, poultry show, 4-H shooting sports match – archery, 4-H public style revue, baseball tournament, carnival, Wildlife Encounters, George of the Juggle and face painting.
Ruff House Family Entertainment Center Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2010 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Music will be provided from 7-11 p.m. by Down Memory Lane. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.