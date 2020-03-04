Wednesday calendar

Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.

Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, shrimp, pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, corn bread, rye bread, coffee, lemonade and ice tea. Beer and wine also will be available. The cost is $10 for fish and $12 for shrimp. A cheese pizza dinner is $10 or pizza also will be sold by the slice. Children 12 and under eat for $5.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.