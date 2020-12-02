'We'll get through it' — Methodist Fremont Health nurse uses chalk drawings to inspire co-workers

Meiergerd said she is concerned about the mental health of her co-workers as they continue to fight through different waves and surges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since she completed the drawing, Meiergerd said she's received compliments for her work, but she noted that most of those coming into the hospital are so focused on their 12-hour shifts that there isn't much time to talk.

"They are my friends and I love them more than I can explain, but we generally don't have a lot of time to talk," she said.

Meiergerd said she still hasn't adjusted to the increased patient load. She said patients suffering from COVID-19 in the ER require hours of attention, with most of that work falling on nurses.

"It's very time-consuming and these people are sick and get sick very quickly," she said. "It is overwhelming and scary most days."

In light of the pressing struggles COVID-19 has introduced to hospital staff in Fremont, Meiergerd said the companionship between her and her co-workers has been the glue that has held everyone together.

"It's absolutely the fabric that holds us together," she said. "As a team, you have to know that you can rely on your fellow employees and your team members to get through this."