'We're busier now than we've ever been': Methodist Fremont Health stretched thin by COVID-19 patients

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said the hospital is stretched thin.

“At any point in the last two years, we’re busier now than we’ve ever been, even more so than we were last November and December,” he said.

The hospital system is experiencing its largest influx of COVID-19 patients since late 2020, and the heavy load is taking a toll on its workers.

“So often we are asking our staff to work extra shifts, and so many of them are right now working extra hours and even four-to-five 12-hour shifts per week to meet that demand,” Chief Nursing Officer Melinda Kentfield said. “And it’s from all areas we’re asking people to work more.”

In November alone, Methodist Fremont Health had 32 COVID-positive inpatients, 112 COVID-positive emergency department patients and administered 141 monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-positive patients.

“The pandemic’s not over. There’s certainly a surge of cases and hospitalizations in our local community,” Richmond said. “Your local hospital’s doing a fantastic job, but they’re stretched.”

Richmond said about 70% of Dodge County residents ages 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.

“We do have people admitted to our hospital for COVID who are vaccinated, but it’s about one-third vaccinated, two-thirds unvaccinated, even though the vaccination numbers are the opposite,” he said.

Additionally, Richmond said the patient populations are different from last year to today.

While vaccinated patients are typically older and have health-related issues, Richmond said many of the unvaccinated patients are in their 30s to 50s.

“Right now in our hospital and hospitals throughout the state, unvaccinated Nebraskans in their 30s are filling up our hospitals at the same rate as vaccinated Nebraskans in their 80s,” he said. “And so we’re really telling people, really encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

Last year, Richmond said the hospital saw more people staying indoors, social distancing and wearing masks.

“This year, we have what we would typically have in a normal patient load because people are out and about, gathering and doing most of the things that we’ve historically done,” he said. “And so we’re really, really busy.”

Richmond said many of the unvaccinated patients express to their staff that they express regret.

“These folks in here, they’re scared, and rightfully so,” he said “And they all wish they had gotten vaccinated.”

Like other hospitals in the region, Methodist Fremont Health is also facing capacity issues, Kentfield said.

“Currently with everyone dealing with the same trends, we’re all struggling with that,” she said. “And sometimes, it does take us a little longer to find a bed to take a patient that is in our emergency department, so there’s kind of a backlog that is occurring.”

Kentfield said as a result of the extra load, many of the hospital staff are weary and facing exhaustion, but still able to take on the patients.

“We’ve always done really well with getting patients seen quickly in our emergency department, but this has impacted us and it’s impacted our community and we want to make sure people understand that and understand and give us some grace with that awareness that we’re trying really hard to accomplish here and care for this community,” she said.

Richmond encouraged those who are not vaccinated to receive a dose, especially as more variants emerge.

“If you are vaccinated and you haven’t yet gotten a booster, now’s the time to do it,” he said. “And even this week, there’s studies coming out that show if you’ve been vaccinated and you get a booster that it does give you pretty good protection even against this Omicron variant.”

If someone is hesitant about receiving a vaccine, Richmond recommended talking about the issue with a physician.

“That’s our main message, is get vaccinated,” he said. “Do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends, do it for your community and do it for your local healthcare workers who are really stretched to provide care to folks right now.”

Kentfield also recommended following previous tips, including wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if waiting on the results of a COVID test.

“The responsibility that our community can have on minimizing any additional spread, recognizing that they don’t feel well, the importance of that is something else our community can do,” she said.

Moving forward, Kentfield said she couldn’t thank her staff enough for the work they’ve done during the course of the pandemic.

“It is heavy right now, and they’re walking through this pandemic, and also the shortage of healthcare workers, the shortage of people everywhere to work,” she said. “And so thank you to our team for continuing this journey.”