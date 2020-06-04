'We're out here and are going through a crisis' — Midland student organizes Fremont protest

FPD officer Brianna Ryan said the protest went over well.

“It was super peaceful. It was great,” she said. “We had no problems. I didn’t expect we would have any.”

Mills made it clear nobody at the protest is against the police. He said the goal of the protest was to share a larger message.

“We just want to show that this is for a bigger reason; to stop discrimination and prejudice that we don’t like,” he said. “It was just an amazing moment.”

Mills said the Fremont community was supportive of the protest. While there are some people who voiced their disapproval of the protest, Mills said there were far more that would show their support of the message.

“We had a lot of people honk, wave, give a fist of justice or give high fives at stop lights,” he said. “It was jut amazingly supportive.”

Mills said it is important to be an example of change for younger students and community members in Fremont.