'We're out here and are going through a crisis' — Midland student organizes Fremont protest

Branden Mills remembers the shock he felt when first seeing video circulating social media showing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd died on May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
Floyd was accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin was initially charged third-degree murder and manslaughter, but the Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison plans to elevate those charges to second-degree murder.
The Star Tribune also reported that three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s death — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The death of Floyd was compounded for Mills because it followed the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old, unarmed black man who was killed by two white men while running down a road in February.
“I thought: ‘Wow, to see something like that and with the death of (Ahmad Aubrey), it was hurting my heart pretty bad,’” Mills, 20, said. “What a lot of people are going through is frustration and anger. Not even within a year we’ve had multiple unarmed black deaths.”
Mills’ frustration is a microcosm of the anger of many across the country regarding police brutality and inequality. Protests demanding justice for Floyd’s death and systematic changes to address police brutality have erupted in every state across the country.
In Nebraska, protests in Lincoln and Omaha continue to draw large crowds. Mills said after seeing what was happening in the state and across the country, he knew he had to organize something in Fremont.
“I came up with the idea for the protests for the exact reason of there not being much going on,” he said. “I needed to spread awareness here and I needed to show love and peace.”
Mills is a Nebraska transplant. He grew up in Delaware before moving to Nebraska as a senior in high school to attend Millard North High School in Omaha.
He is a senior at Midland University, majoring in psychology and sociology. Mills is also the president of the Black Student Union at Midland.
Approximately 20 people attended the protest organized by Mills last Sunday at the intersection of 23rd and Bell streets. Mills said he contacted the Fremont Police Department ahead of time to inform them the protest would be taking place. He said the police department was supportive throughout.
“ ... They did an amazing job of watching over us and were so supportive and spread their insight,” he said. “They were so compassionate.”
FPD officer Brianna Ryan said the protest went over well.
“It was super peaceful. It was great,” she said. “We had no problems. I didn’t expect we would have any.”
Mills made it clear nobody at the protest is against the police. He said the goal of the protest was to share a larger message.
“We just want to show that this is for a bigger reason; to stop discrimination and prejudice that we don’t like,” he said. “It was just an amazing moment.”
Mills said the Fremont community was supportive of the protest. While there are some people who voiced their disapproval of the protest, Mills said there were far more that would show their support of the message.
“We had a lot of people honk, wave, give a fist of justice or give high fives at stop lights,” he said. “It was jut amazingly supportive.”
Mills said it is important to be an example of change for younger students and community members in Fremont.
“There are people who are just coming into Midland trying to find themselves and there are a lot of people who are young and people need to see things like this, that it is OK to show love and empathy,” he said. “When people see things like this, they can see that Fremont isn’t just a city, there are people who care out here. That inspires me to be a good person and that I stand for what I believe in.”
Lawrence Chatters, the vice president of student affairs at Midland, said the university as a whole is proud of Mills’ efforts to organize and peacefully protest.
“I think we’re really proud of all our student and as an institution we stand in solidarity with our students who peacefully protest,” he said. “We are hurting at this point in time, like our country, and we know our students are as well. We think what Branden is doing is admirable.”
Another protest is scheduled to take place this Sunday, beginning at the same location. Mills said he expects the number of those in attendance to grow.
Mills said his goal is to spread awareness, peace, love and compassion. He said it is important to inform the community about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Sometimes the message of Black Lives Matter gets construed,” he said. “When a lot of people say ‘all lives matter’ or things like that, it’s not about that.”
Mills said everybody knows that each person’s life matters, but the movement is meant to show that black lives need specific attention.
“We’re out here and are going through a crisis and we need attention,” he said.
