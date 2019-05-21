Road work continues in the surrounding area following damages that occurred during flooding in March.
For Fremonters who commute into Omaha, Monday marked a big day as the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced the reopening of West Dodge Road more than three weeks ahead of schedule.
“They have been working tirelessly to get these roads up and running so we can reduce the amount of inconvenience for drivers around the state,” Governor Pete Ricketts said of NDOT during a press conference on Monday.
The March 2019 flooding caused significant damage to nearly two miles of the highly traveled four-lane highway between Omaha and Fremont. The section of road carries an annual daily traffic count of 25,000 and has been closed to through traffic since March 15.
The cost of the repair, which was completed by Hawkins Construction, came in at $2.2 million and included road and shoulder reconstruction due to pavement and embankment damage.
According to NDOT Engineer Tim Weander, pavement was undermined causing segments of the roadway to drop three feet in places.
“All the credit belongs to the folks who did this work,” Chris Hawkins of Hawkins Construction said. “Driving out here seeing the message sign saying ‘West Dodge open’ was far more satisfying that I realized it was going to be.”
While one long anticipated re-opening happened on Monday, NDOT also announced further construction on U.S. Highway 30 west of Fremont.
The department announced temporary lane closures on U.S. 30 between Fremont and North Bend beginning on May 22 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each weekday for approximately two weeks.
According to information released by NDOT, state maintenance will be sealing pavement joints and cracks along the stretch of roadway.
Lane closures will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle, and motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones, selected alternate routes and to expect delays.
Updates on progress of repairs to state highways and bridges affected by flooding can be found online https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019/.