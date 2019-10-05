The Three Rivers Public Health Department has concluded its trapping and testing of mosquitoes for West Nile virus this season.
No virus-positive mosquito pools were detected in any of the five trapping sites in Dodge County, said Amy Roberts, Three Rivers’ disease surveillance coordinator and health educator.
However, two — possibly three — cases of West Nile virus have been detected in the Three Rivers jurisdiction. The department covers Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.
“We have had three ill individuals in our jurisdiction so we know that West Nile is out there surrounding our area,” Roberts said.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers, also reported that West Nile has been detected in surrounding jurisdictions, including the Douglas County and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department jurisdiction.
Uhing noted the uniqueness of this year due to the spring flooding and said she anticipated the West Nile situation being worse than it turned out to be.
Even so, West Nile is very serious.
And as transmission of West Nile virus will continue to be a concern until the first hard frost of the season, the public should continue to avoid and prevent mosquito bites.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans.
Because people cannot get West Nile virus from a dead bird, the best thing is to avoid mosquitoes.
Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. About one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus become severely ill.
However, people over age 50, and those with weakened immune systems, are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
People can reduce their risk by:
- Using a repellent that contains DEET. The Centers for Disease Control also has approved picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Wearing long-sleeve shirts, long pants, shoes and socks.
- Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
- Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed.
Free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks are still available to residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders County. Mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.
Mosquito wipes also have been distributed to various community locations throughout the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
For more information, call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.