The Three Rivers Public Health Department is preparing for mosquito season by providing surveillance of West Nile Virus through the collection of dead birds and the trapping of mosquitoes.
Three Rivers will be collecting and accepting dead birds from the public for testing to determine if West Nile is present in the area.
“Birds are carriers of West Nile Virus, so it’s one kind of marker for us to know potentially where the virus is in the community,” Amy Roberts, Disease Surveillance Coordinator and Health Educator at the department, said.
Local residents can report a dead bird to the department, or request a pick-up of a dead bird, by calling Three Rivers at 402-727-5396.
The department only collects birds that are Corvids, which includes the American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, and Blue Jay. Birds must be in good condition and with no evidence of rotting or odor.
“They can call us to report the dead bird and then we can also submit the dead bird for testing,” Roberts said. “We would just have them use gloves, put the bird in a Ziplock bag, and put it in the freezer until they can drop it off here or we can pick it up.”
Roberts also reminded that people cannot get West Nile Virus from a dead bird. Transmission of West Nile Virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans.
“Basically the best prevention is not being bitten by a mosquito,” she said.
People can reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus by:
- Using a repellant that contains DEET
- Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks
- Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active
- Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed
Along with collecting and testing dead birds, Three Rivers will also be trapping mosquitoes throughout Dodge County during the summer months to test for West Nile Virus.
Roberts reminds area residents to not disturb the traps if they come across them. The traps are blue and labeled with the Three Rivers name.
“Our mosquito traps kind of look like a lantern with a blue cooler, basically the cooler contains dry ice which attracts the mosquito to the trap and then they are sucked in and caught in a mesh container,” she said. “We set the containers around dusk when mosquitos are most active, and then we come back in the morning and pick up the traps.”
In 2018, Three River’s mosquito trap surveillance program recorded two positive results for West Nile. One of those positive tests was recorded in Fremont, with the second in Douglas County.
Last year was a “very active” year for West Nile virus throughout the Three River’s district—which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
Throughout 2018 there were at least 15 confirmed cases throughout the three-county district, as well as at least one West Nile related death.
Last August, Three Rivers officials reported that a resident within the department’s jurisdiction had died from complications of West Nile Virus. That individual was confirmed to be over 65-years-old and had been previously hospitalized for underlying health conditions.
Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. About one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus become severely ill. However, people over 50, and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
For more information, call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.