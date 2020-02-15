West Point Chamber director honored with Extra Mile Award

LYONS — The Center for Rural Affairs has chosen Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, executive director of the West Point Chamber of Commerce, as the recipient of its Rural Enterprise Assistance Project 2019 Extra Mile Award.

The REAP Extra Mile Award is presented annually to an individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding support to REAP and exceptional dedication to small business development in rural Nebraska.

“I began working with Tina a little over a year ago, and she has helped us develop our network,” said Lori Schrader, loan specialist at the Center for Rural Affairs. “Tina has allowed me to hold monthly chamber hours at her location, and has promoted my hours to Chamber members.”

With Biteghe Bi Ndong’s support, a Coffee Tables forum was developed with Cuming and Burt counties. She encourages business owners to attend the event and invites Center staff to attend weekly Chamber business coffees for an opportunity to speak about REAP.

“Tina continues to reach out to me whenever she has a new person wanting to start their business,” Schrader said. “She has a true passion for growing rural Nebraska.”

The Center for Rural Affairs also announced that Paul Olson, of Lincoln, will receive the 2019 Seventh Generation Award.