West Point hospital preparing for potential rise in hospitalizations amid rising positive tests in area

Area hospitals are preparing for a potential rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations as cases across the surrounding area and state continue to spike.

At Franciscan Healthcare in West Point, CEO Tyler Toline said cases continue to remain steady.

He said the hospital has experienced a consistent number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the past two weeks, averaging somewhere between three and seven patients at any given time.

“We are nowhere near capacity in that regard,” Toline said.

However, Toline said COVID-19 patients take up resources and are time intensive. Even without spiking numbers of hospitalizations at the critical access hospital, he said staff are feeling the strain of the virus.

“Even with a little bit of patients, it has put on a strain,” he said. “Staff are tired of gowning up and worry about bringing the virus to their families.”

Toline said the hospital has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 tests recently, which he said will translate to an increase in future hospitalizations.

During the last two weeks, Cuming County has reported 89 positive COVID-19 tests.