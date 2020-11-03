West Point hospital preparing for potential rise in hospitalizations amid rising positive tests in area

Area hospitals are preparing for a potential rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations as cases across the surrounding area and state continue to spike.
At Franciscan Healthcare in West Point, CEO Tyler Toline said cases continue to remain steady.
He said the hospital has experienced a consistent number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the past two weeks, averaging somewhere between three and seven patients at any given time.
“We are nowhere near capacity in that regard,” Toline said.
However, Toline said COVID-19 patients take up resources and are time intensive. Even without spiking numbers of hospitalizations at the critical access hospital, he said staff are feeling the strain of the virus.
“Even with a little bit of patients, it has put on a strain,” he said. “Staff are tired of gowning up and worry about bringing the virus to their families.”
Toline said the hospital has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 tests recently, which he said will translate to an increase in future hospitalizations.
During the last two weeks, Cuming County has reported 89 positive COVID-19 tests.
“We are aware that it is coming, but it is not here yet,” he said.
To prepare for that eventual increase in hospitalizations, Toline said the hospital is continuing to remain “hyper-vigilant” on its supply of personal protective equipment.
“We need to be able to protect our staff and patients,” he said.
During the last two weeks, cases in the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction and the surrounding area have continued to rise.
Dodge County reported 326 positive COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks. In total, the county has reported 1,813 positive cases, the seventh-highest in the state.
Saunders and Washington County have reported 119 and 151 positive cases during the last two weeks, respectively.
Saunders Medical Center and Methodist Fremont Health did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication of this story.
Douglas and Lancaster counties continue to lead the state in both total positive cases and positive tests during the last two weeks. Douglas County has reported 3,613 positive tests during the past two weeks and has reported a total of 23,894 positive tests.
Of Lancaster County’s 9,743 cases, 1,590 have come in the last two weeks. At the same time, Bryan Health recorded a significant spike in positive cases across its two Lincoln campuses on Tuesday.
That system reported 76 people with active COVID-19 infections. The increase follows a record 894 COVID-19 cases in the county during the past week.
“This is real, folks,” said Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich to the Lincoln Journal Star.
Additionally, officials across three Omaha hospital systems said they’ve seen a 91% increase in hospitalizations during the past two weeks and expect that number to continue to increase in the coming weeks.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, only 1,419 of the 4,585 hospital beds, or 31%, are available statewide. Only 216 of a total of 648 ICU beds are available.
Health officials in Nebraska said hospitalizations have doubled in recent weeks, reaching a record 613 on Sunday. Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota, and New Mexico also recorded record highs.
Nebraska’s largest hospitals started limiting elective surgeries and looked to bring in nurses from other states to cope with the surge.
“No doubt if this trend continues — not just at our hospitals — but every hospital in the state could be at capacity in a very short period of time,” Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer for CHI Health’s network of 14 hospitals across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa said during a video call with reporters.
