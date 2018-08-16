The Lower Elkhorn NRD, Papio Missouri River NRD, and Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council will have a free scrap tire collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the Cuming County Fairgrounds in West Point.
This collection will accept all sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires. Each load is limited to 100 tires. No rims will be accepted so all tires must be off rim. Tires cannot be accepted from any business which charges a tire disposal fee. Do not leave vehicles unattended in line. Limited unloading help will be available, so plan to unload your own. The collection ends at noon, and the gates will be locked at that time, so be sure to arrive before noon.
The 10-county collection area includes Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties. Residents and businesses which do not charge tire disposal fees can dispose of tires at this collection. Vehicles must use Mill Street to access the fairgrounds. From U.S. Highway 275 turn west on 13th Street then head south on Mill Street. Loads with less than 20 tires are encouraged to arrive during the last 90 minutes of the collection for a shorter wait time.
Champlin Tire Recycling will process tires collected during the event. This processing includes repair and retread of salvageable casings, reclamation of tires meeting used tire specifications and the production of park benches, picnic tables and feed bunks. Funding for this free collection is provided through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. For more information, contact Deborah Ward at the Papio Missouri River NRD 402-374-1920, Ext. 3.