Weston couple wins Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot

Margaret Furasek of Weston won $94,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Furasek’s husband Tony purchased the winning ticket at Weston 92 BP at 2345 County Road K in Weston. The winning ticket contained one quick pick play with the winning numbers 02, 03, 12, 14 and 28 from the July 21 drawing.

Furasek and her husband have been playing Pick 5 for at least 10 years, they said. They’d matched four of the five numbers a couple of times, but nothing like this.

Every night around 9:30 p.m., the Furaseks call their daughter, Mary Miko, to look up the winning numbers on the internet for them, said a press release from the Nebraska Lottery. This time they got a big surprise.

“He had me reread the numbers over and over,” Miko said. “He called me back in the middle of the night because he thought it might have been a dream.”

The Furaseks are planning to use their winnings to fix up their house and enjoy their retirement a little bit more.

They’d been playing for so long without hitting the jackpot, Miko said, that she told them they’d be better off putting their money in a jar.

“Guess I was wrong,” she said.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

