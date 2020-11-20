 Skip to main content
Weston man dies after fall in pond
Weston man dies after fall in pond

WESTON – An 81-year-old man died after falling in a small pond at his rural Weston home Thursday night.

Eugene Kros was found in a small yard pond by his wife, who called 911 at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Kros was taken to Saunders Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the cause of death is unknown at this time. He said he was not sure if it was a medical situation or drowning that caused the death. The pond was about two feet deep, he added, and Kros was found in the water.

There is no investigation into the incident, Stukenholtz said. Fire and rescue departments from Wahoo and Weston responded to the call.

