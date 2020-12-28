What to know ahead of Tuesday's upcoming snow storm

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol are asking drivers to prepare for the latest batch of winter weather expected to sweep through the state beginning early Tuesday.

The storm system is expected to push through the state overnight, increasing the potential for freezing rains and heavy snowfall. This could lead to slush and snow-covered roadways, according to a Monday NDOT release.

“This winter storm looks to impact much of the state, with potential for significant snowfall,” Interim NDOT Director Moe Jamshidi said in the press release. “Just as we have for the snow storms that have already come through this winter season, our crews at NDOT remain ready to address this winter storm and the different challenges it will bring.”

Locally, Fremont and the surrounding Dodge County area is expected to see between three to five inches of heavy, wet snowfall along with south winds topping 20 miles per hour during the course of the next day, according to Omaha/Valley National Weather Service Meteorologist Van DeWald.

DeWald said the snow may begin to mix with freezing rain in the late afternoon before transitioning to a freezing drizzle in the evening.

“And then everything probably is out of here by midnight, I’m guessing,” he said.