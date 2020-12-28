What to know ahead of Tuesday's upcoming snow storm

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol are asking drivers to prepare for the latest batch of winter weather expected to sweep through the state beginning early Tuesday.
The storm system is expected to push through the state overnight, increasing the potential for freezing rains and heavy snowfall. This could lead to slush and snow-covered roadways, according to a Monday NDOT release.
“This winter storm looks to impact much of the state, with potential for significant snowfall,” Interim NDOT Director Moe Jamshidi said in the press release. “Just as we have for the snow storms that have already come through this winter season, our crews at NDOT remain ready to address this winter storm and the different challenges it will bring.”
Locally, Fremont and the surrounding Dodge County area is expected to see between three to five inches of heavy, wet snowfall along with south winds topping 20 miles per hour during the course of the next day, according to Omaha/Valley National Weather Service Meteorologist Van DeWald.
DeWald said the snow may begin to mix with freezing rain in the late afternoon before transitioning to a freezing drizzle in the evening.
“And then everything probably is out of here by midnight, I’m guessing,” he said.
Total precipitation estimates for the area are expected to total at around half an inch, according to DeWald.
“That would be smack dab average for the year,” he said. “You know, nothing remarkable as far as causing any flooding or problems with that.”
DeWald said it was also important to note that this week’s storm will not carry the same gusting winds that were seen last week. Winds are expected to top out at around 25 miles per hour during the course of the next day.
“It’s not going to be a blizzard with whiteout conditions like it was last week,” he said.
During last week’s storm, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 250 weather-related incidents throughout the state.
“Our hope is that motorists heed the warnings of potentially hazardous driving conditions and adjust plans, if necessary,” NSP Colonel and Superintendent John Bolduc said. “Because of the wide projected path of this winter storm, it’s imperative that everyone checks weather and road conditions before attempting to travel.”