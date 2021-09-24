White Light Mile races closer

On Oct. 9, race enthusiasts, blazing fast sprinters and casual contenders face off during Fremont’s White Light Mile.
After being put on ice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White Light Mile has returned for its third year.
Racers will be pitted against each other in a fast-paced five- to six-heat race all while under the dusk sky and the street lights of downtown Fremont.
Chris McBratney, owner of Run Nebraska and director for Fremont Days Road Race, explained why the wait is worth it.
“It would have been watered down,” McBratney said.
With the race in full swing this year, new attractions have been added designed to make the experience not only enjoyable for the racers, but fun for onlookers as well.
“Fremont Soccer Club will be providing some games along the race, we are also working with a local animal shelter and going to have dogs along the path so people can see and pet them,” he said.
This year, the event will follow a similar vein as in 2019 but with a couple entertaining inclusions.
“We have a pretty well-oiled machine, and we do not want to mess that up, we want this to be more than a race,” he said.
The White Light Mile has many local sponsors include the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tommy’s Car Wash, Good Guys Roofing, S2 Roll-Offs & Refuse and many others.
Sponsors are a reflection of the event.
“We don’t just take money from different businesses that we have no affiliation with. We want that local relationship and involvement from the community, we want this to not feel like just a race but more of a neighborhood block party,” McBratney said.
Currently, the race has about 120 participants, not including children, with returning men’s and women’s placeholders also making another lap.
Members from the Lincoln Running Company, a semi-professional racing team, will attend as well.
McBratney discussed what the future holds for the White Light Mile.
“Like I said, we want this to have a block party vibe. We want it to grow with involvement, local food trucks and restaurants maybe participating with fun giveaways, bars allowing a free beer for finishing, that kind of thing. Make this a community event and not just a race,” he said.
The White Light Mile begins at 6 p.m., starting with the kids’ dash. Registration is still open through Oct. 3.
Cash prizes are also available with $900 being divided among first, second and third place, with other awards given for winners in their respected age group.
“Whether you are sprinting a 15-minute mile or jogging a 30-minute mile or even just watching from the side, this is going to be cool,” he said.