White Light Mile races closer

On Oct. 9, race enthusiasts, blazing fast sprinters and casual contenders face off during Fremont’s White Light Mile.

After being put on ice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White Light Mile has returned for its third year.

Racers will be pitted against each other in a fast-paced five- to six-heat race all while under the dusk sky and the street lights of downtown Fremont.

Chris McBratney, owner of Run Nebraska and director for Fremont Days Road Race, explained why the wait is worth it.

“It would have been watered down,” McBratney said.

With the race in full swing this year, new attractions have been added designed to make the experience not only enjoyable for the racers, but fun for onlookers as well.

“Fremont Soccer Club will be providing some games along the race, we are also working with a local animal shelter and going to have dogs along the path so people can see and pet them,” he said.

This year, the event will follow a similar vein as in 2019 but with a couple entertaining inclusions.

“We have a pretty well-oiled machine, and we do not want to mess that up, we want this to be more than a race,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}