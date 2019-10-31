A documentary that includes Fremont will be one of the films shown at The 2019 White Light City Film Festival.
This event, hosted by The Digg Site Productions, is set for today and Saturday at Midland University in Fremont.
The entire event is free and open to the public, said Dana Reeves, Digg Site co-executive director.
Included in the festival is a special feature film screening of the NET documentary called “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019.”
The documentary and information about film projects is planned from 7-9 p.m. Friday in Eppley Auditorium at Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland campus.
Stacy Heatherly, Digg Site founder and distribution and development director with the Eastern Nebraska Film Office, will present a look at two film industry projects underway in Fremont: the renovation and reopening of the historic Empress Theatre and the development of an equestrian training facility and film studio.
“And the Floods Came” is the story of the worst natural disaster in modern Nebraska history, said Kim Rogers, communication specialist for NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations.
The film recounts a day-by-day and — at times — a minute-by-minute account of March flooding.
In the documentary, NET News records the stories of survivors, first responders and local communities.
And although the film looks back at the disaster, it also looks ahead — hearing from people in urban and rural areas who are unsure about their futures, but determined to rebuild their lives and communities.
A question and answer session with the team behind the film — Bill Kelly, senior producer, and John Haxby, a veteran storm chaser — will be part of the event.
“We’re honored to feature NET’s documentary, “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019,” in this year’s White Light City Film Festival,” Reeves said. “This is a very important film from a historical perspective, but more importantly, it’s a reminder that the communities directly impacted by the floods — including many in Fremont — are still rebuilding their lives, homes, and businesses. We don’t want to forget that there is still work and recovery to be done.”
The festival also has workshops, which include:
From Storyboard to Edit
- by David M. Weiss, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday. An editor, director and producer, Weiss will break down his approach to storyboarding, shot selection and editing. The workshop should give a better understanding of basic storytelling within the language of cinema.
Film Shop – Breaking the Barrier
- by Lucis Sheridan, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This workshop is designed cut to the heart of getting people prepared and in front of investors and studio heads. Attendees learn how to take a script and formulate a proper pitch for their film, including how to build a pitch packet, and how to contact the right people to help get the project made.
Idea to Outline
- by Ehren Parks, 2:30-3:30 p.m. This is a screenwriting workshop designed to take an idea to logline to act structure to outline. Parks will talk about the essential elements that turn an idea into a story that can be told on screen. Participants will have a chance to pitch ideas, receive feedback and determine their film’s act structure. Parks has written and produced for ESPN, Fox Sports, PBS, TruTV, Endeavor, IMAX and The Gates Foundation among others.
Workshop: Q&A with Mid-America Artists
- — The Midwest’s Newest Artists Agency by Mary Douglass and Michael Semrad, Jr., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Douglass and Semrad will present what their agency has to offer those involved in the film industry, from talent to production. A variety of topics will be presented and there will be time for questions and answers.
Various film screenings are planned from 5-7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Schedules for the workshops and film screenings are subject to change.
This year, the festival received more than 60 submissions from filmmakers in nine countries — and a record number of submissions from Nebraska filmmakers.
A complete schedule of festival activities can be found at: https://whitelightcityfilmfestival.com/schedule